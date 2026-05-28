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Calgary council moves to kill ‘climate emergency’ declaration amid backlash over spending

Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Mayor Jyoti GondekCity of Calgary
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Sonya Sharp
Andre Chabot
Climate Emergency
Landon Johnston
Jyoti Gindek
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