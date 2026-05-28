Calgary council moves to kill ‘climate emergency’ declaration amid backlash over spending

Calgary city council has voted to end the city’s controversial “climate emergency” declaration, marking a major political reversal from the activist-driven agenda adopted under former mayor Jyoti Gondek.The motion, spearheaded by councillors Andre Chabot and Landon Johnston, rescinds the declaration first passed in 2021 and calls for closer scrutiny of hundreds of millions in climate-related spending embedded throughout city departments.The motion passed 10-5.The move comes after years of criticism from taxpayers and fiscal conservatives who argued the declaration was little more than political theatre used to justify expanding bureaucracy and green spending.“Declaring the climate declaration was a political stunt,” former councillor Sonya Sharp said during earlier debates on the issue.The original declaration committed Calgary to aggressive emissions-reduction targets and “net zero” ambitions by 2050. Critics argued it opened the door to costly ideological programs with little measurable benefit to ordinary Calgarians.According to figures cited in council debates, Calgary’s climate and environment department carried a $26 million operating budget and more than $22 million in capital spending, while broader climate-related expenditures across city departments exceeded $214 million.A significant portion of that spending included Calgary’s electric bus program..Supporters of rescinding the declaration argued city administration had failed to clearly demonstrate value for money.“Administration’s current reporting on climate-related expenditures is fragmented,” a previous motion from councillors stated, making it difficult for taxpayers to evaluate the true cost of climate initiatives.The climate emergency declaration had become a lightning rod in Calgary politics, especially after repeated complaints from residents over rising taxes, deteriorating infrastructure, and costly ideological priorities disconnected from core municipal services.Chabot argued the term “emergency” itself was misleading and alarmist.“We should be focused more on mitigation, adaptation, not elimination,” Chabot told LiveWire Calgary earlier this spring. “We’re not going to be able to eliminate climate change no matter what we do in a city.”The debate also exposed growing fractures inside Calgary’s political establishment.Under Gondek, council embraced climate activism as a central governing philosophy, repeatedly arguing the declaration helped attract federal funding and environmentally conscious businesses.But opponents countered that ordinary Calgarians were footing the bill for symbolic politics while struggling with affordability pressures and rising municipal costs.The declaration had already survived one repeal attempt in 2025, when a previous council voted 10-4 against rescinding it.This time, however, the political winds shifted..The repeal reflects a broader pushback across Alberta against municipal climate policies viewed by critics as imported ideological agendas disconnected from local priorities and economic realities.Climate activists and advocacy groups blasted the move, insisting the declaration was necessary to keep pressure on city hall to pursue emissions reductions and sustainability policies.But for many Calgarians, the vote signals city council may finally be pivoting back toward basic municipal governance — roads, policing, transit, infrastructure, and affordability — instead of symbolic declarations and costly climate branding.The practical impact of rescinding the declaration remains unclear.While the symbolic label may disappear, many climate-related policies and spending commitments remain embedded across city operations and budgets.Councillors backing the repeal say the next step is ensuring taxpayers receive a full accounting of exactly how much has been spent in the name of the “climate emergency” — and whether any of it delivered meaningful results.