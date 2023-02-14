Calgary city hall

Calgary city hall

Calgary city council is debating shifting more of the property tax base to homeowners, while at the same time lowering nonresidential property taxes.

The current equation sees homeowners paying 52% of property taxes collected by the city, with non-residential taxpayers picking up the balance of 48%. Calgary doesn’t have a business tax, so the non-residential tax is how the majority of businesses add to the coffers.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Next on the WEF agenda is making owning a home in Canada unacceptable and “racist”

After Trudeau and the globalists cram enough immigrants and foreigners in here to ensure their voting base they will start to go after homeowners with 1000% increases in property taxes etc

They are without question out to destroy Canadians and any hope of home ownership

Unless of course you’re a ChiCom money laundering fentanyl dealer who donates to the Trudeau foundation

Report Add Reply

