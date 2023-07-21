Calgary Coun. Kourtney Penner has been blasted for saying people have to recognize they can never recover from mental health problems.
“You always have it,” tweeted Penner.
“It can be managed and supported, but you are never free from it.”
Why we need actual health experts working with politicians and strategists:You don't recover from mental health. You always have it. It can be managed and supported, but you are never free from it. This is critical to note in dealing with complex issues.— Kourtney Penner (@kourtpenner) July 19, 2023
She said this is “critical to note in dealing with complex issues.”
Penner added she made this comment because the Alberta government is focused on a recovery-oriented system of care.
“The supports pre- and post-care are not being invested in and the focus on checking boxes and putting our numbers isn’t compassion or fulsome healthcare,” she said.
1/ Here’s why this matters. We have a provincial gvmt who is focused on ‘recovery oriented care’. The supports pre and post care are not being invested in and the focus on checking boxes and putting our numbers isn’t compassion or fulsome health care. https://t.co/ktgxbqSIgi— Kourtney Penner (@kourtpenner) July 20, 2023
In the absence of health experts, Penner said the long-term continued success of people is at risk.
For people lucky to have family doctors, natural supports, or more in their lives, they might be able to recover in their own terms. For those without, how governments talk matters.
Alberta Mental Health and Addictions chief of staff Eric Engler called Penner’s initial comment “a terrible message.”
“As someone who has recovered from both addiction and mental health challenges, yes you always have it, there is no cure, but recovery is absolutely possible with the right treatment and recovery supports,” said Engler.
This is such a terrible message. As someone who has recovered from both addiction and mental health challenges, yes you always have it there is no cure, but recovery is absolutely possible with the right treatment and recovery supports. #recoveryispossible https://t.co/88Zk79zzeO— Eric Engler (@EricEnglerAB) July 20, 2023
Former Calgary city councillor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas encouraged Penner to speak to people with lived experience.
“Any kind of phrasing around ‘you will never be free’ or ‘you can't recover’ is at best unhelpful, and at worst harmful, contributing to some dangerous myths and stigma,” said Farkas.
He included a statement from the Canadian Mental Health Association British Columbia Division saying people can and do recover from mental illnesses.
Councillor, I encourage you to speak with people with lived experience. Any kind of phrasing around "you will never be free" or "you can't recover," is at best unhelpful, and at worst harmful, contributing to some dangerous myths & stigma. https://t.co/1x4qZ7jSx5 #yyccc #abpoli https://t.co/f07Ps3XXf6 pic.twitter.com/OdSSnglsJD— Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) July 20, 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on July 6 the provincial government is pleased to be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Siksika Nation to develop an addictions treatment facility.
“With an investment of up to $30 million in capital, this new 75-bed recovery community will provide holistic addiction treatment services for up to 300 people every year,” said Smith.
“And once the building is complete, Alberta’s government will also fully fund the operations of the recovery community so that no person is forced to pay out of pocket for lifesaving care.”
(3) comments
I’m sure this Calgary Clowncilor, with her masters degree in basket weaving, knows all about mental illness, Calgary, you voted for this basket case.
Nobody likes a quitter and that is not hate for saying so.
What a terribly incorrect statement to make...
She should at a very bare minimum be sent for sensitivity training and perhaps actually look at stats.. [ban]
