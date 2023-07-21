Kourtney Penner

Coun. Kourtney Penner 

 Courtesy Helen Pike/CBC

Calgary Coun. Kourtney Penner has been blasted for saying people have to recognize they can never recover from mental health problems. 

“You always have it,” tweeted Penner. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m sure this Calgary Clowncilor, with her masters degree in basket weaving, knows all about mental illness, Calgary, you voted for this basket case.

guest1019
guest1019

Nobody likes a quitter and that is not hate for saying so.

cindydunbar22
cindydunbar22

What a terribly incorrect statement to make...

She should at a very bare minimum be sent for sensitivity training and perhaps actually look at stats.. [ban]

