WATCH: Calgary councillor to gang bangers: 'Get the f--- out of our city'

Calgary Ward 4 Coun. DJ Kelly has a tough message for those involved in a Monday shooting outside the North Hill Co-op that left one man dead and another in hospital."I highly, strongly recommend that you go and turn yourself in today so the Calgary Police Service isn't hunting you down for the rest of your miserable existence." Kelly said."Very clear, simple message ...get the fuck out of our city.".Police responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 7:50 p.m. at the grocery store located at 520 16 Ave. N.W.When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, but one of the men later died.The suspects fled before police arrived and remain at large. Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.The store was temporarily placed under lockdown while officers secured the scene and ensured the safety of staff and customers. The lockdown has since been lifted.Police have not released descriptions of the suspects or identified the victims as the investigation remains in its early stages.Insp. Darren Smith acknowledged the broader impact violent incidents have on Calgary communities.“We fully recognize the impact of brazen, violent acts on the larger community,” Smith said. “Public safety is our number one priority, and Calgarians deserve to feel safe at all times in their communities.”Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.