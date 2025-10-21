Calgary councillor vote counts; where they stand and Western Standard calls 'em as we sees 'em

While mayoral candidates dominated the headlines during Calgary's election campaign, of the 15 people voted to council, 14 are councillors, one for each ward in the city.Following are the names of the candidates, their party affiliation, if any, the number of votes counted for each )unofficial) as of 10:30 am Tuesday. Leaders are in bold.Ward 1 Western Standard feels this one is too close to call, with Joey Nowak holding a lead over Kim Tyers.FRITZ, Matthew None 1,211 JACOBS, Cathy (Angel) A Better Calgary Party 3,224 NOWAK, Joey The Calgary Party 5,676 OLESEN, Dan None 3,637 OONWALA, Ali None 1,538 TYERS, Kim Communities First 5,400 Ward 2 Western Standard calls Jennifer Wyness, elected, she is the incumbent in ward 2.CAVANAUGH, Trevor None 1,523 CHAUDHRY, Shaukat None 447 GARDEN, John A Better Calgary Party 4,367 LAM, Candy The Calgary Party 3,670 WYNESS, Jennifer* None 6,172 Ward 3 Western Standard declares Andrew Yule electedANGRAL, Rajesh None 401 CHAUHAN, Atul The Calgary Party 701 DHILLON, Taran None 640 EDWARDS, Christy A Better Calgary Party 2,829 JOHAL, Jaspriya None 925 NG, Danny None 1,115 SHAH, Siraaj None 577 YULE, Andrew None 6,864 Ward 4 Too close to call yet between DJ Kelly and Jeremy WongKELLY, Daniel James (DJ) The Calgary Party 8,651 WONG, Jeremy Communities First 7,204 YAKIWCHUK, Sheldon None 2,497 Ward 5 Western Standard declares incumbent Dhalli electedDHALIWAL, Raj* None 3,775 DHILLON, Gurpreet The Calgary Party 779 KHAN, Tariq None 634 MUSHIANA, Harneet (Reet) None 1,586 PATEL, Jigar None 145 PURBA, Harry Singh None 139 SADAT, Aryan None 2,178 Ward 6 Western Standard declares Pantazopoulos the runaway winnerBIRCE, Joanne None 4,496 PANTAZOPOULOS, John None 9,172 TEJA, Inam The Calgary Party 4,548 WATSON, Jeff None 3,170 Ward 7 Western Standard feels this one is too close to call between Atkinson and incumbent WongAMORUSO, Greg None 515 ASCUE, Anthony A Better Calgary Party 747 ATKINSON, Myke None 6,400 BARRETT, David None 1,904 MCRAE, Heather The Calgary Party 2,192 WONG, Terry* Communities First 5,054 Ward 8 Western Standard declares it's too close between Schmidt and WiebeBOBROVITZ, Gary None 3,431 CORTINES, Miguel None 404 HEHR, Kent None 2,554 KIRKPATRICK, Josie None 1,126 SCHMIDT, Nathaniel None 6,727 WIEBE, Cornelia Communities First 5,475 Ward 9 Western Standard feels it's too close between Clark and Gar Gar CLARK, Harrison M. None 3,542 DINH, Tony A Better Calgary Party 2,445 DO, Shirley Brun Parungao None 227 GAR, Gar None 3,272 KARIM-MCSWINEY, Alison Communities First 1,001 KIPPERS, Ariana The Calgary Party 1,357 ORTMAN, Marina None 1,118 Ward 10 Western Standard declares incumbent Chabot electedBROCKHOFF, Nickie The Calgary Party 2,419 CHABOT, Andre* Communities First 6,426 MOURRA, Mahmoud None 1,866 SIDHU, Tarlochan Singh None 1,098 Ward 11 Western Standard declares Rob Ward electedPENNER, Kourtney* None 6,277 WARD, Rob Communities First 14,703 WILLIAMS, Alex The Calgary Party 3,457 Ward 12 Western Standard declares Andrew Yule electedANGRAL, Rajesh None 401 CHAUHAN, Atul The Calgary Party 701 DHILLON, Taran None 640 EDWARDS, Christy A Better Calgary Party 2,829 JOHAL, Jaspriya None 925 NG, Danny None 1,115 SHAH, Siraaj None 577 YULE, Andrew None 6,864 .Ward 13Western Standard declares incumbent Dan McLean electedMCLEAN, Dan* Communities First 11,514 WEINSTEIN, ElliotThe Calgary Party 6,677Ward 14Western Standard declares Landon Johnston elected. ( Johnston was the man who initiated the Jyoti Gondek recall petition.)AKUCHIE, Chima None 1,555AVERBUKH, Erin None 3,126ELKIN, Devin None 3,854HACHEY, Keener A Better Calgary Party 2,673JOHNSTON, Landon None 6,831RAVAL, SunjivNone 480STUTT, Ryan The Calgary Party 3,227