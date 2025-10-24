Calgary daycare put on probation after safety concerns

The Alberta government has issued a probationary licence to Zebra Crossing Academy in Calgary after finding multiple failures to meet provincial child-care standards.Education and Childcare said the licence will remain on probation until January 23, 2026, while inspectors monitor the facility to ensure compliance.The ministry cited “significant safety concerns” involving the supervision of younger children, leading to a temporary reduction in the daycare’s licensed capacity and a ban on caring for children under three years old — a change that affects 82 spaces.Licensing officials said they are working with Zebra Crossing Academy to help affected families find new placements. .The daycare must also notify all parents of its probationary status and provide proof of that notification to the ministry.Families seeking alternative care are being directed to contact Child Care Connect or use the province’s online Child Care Lookup tool.According to the province, most licensed child-care programs in Alberta follow safety and quality standards, but those that fail to do so may face enforcement actions including probation, suspension, or even licence cancellation.If Zebra Crossing Academy fails to return to compliance before the probationary licence expires, the licence will not be renewed.