Calgary doctor charged with fraud after $2-million billing scam uncovered

A Calgary physician has been charged with fraud following an investigation into allegations of fraudulent billing. The Calgary Police Service, in collaboration with Service Alberta’s Health Investigations Unit (HIU), uncovered a sophisticated scheme where the doctor is accused of submitting approximately $2.2 million worth of false billing claims to the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan over a two-year period.The investigation focused on the billing history of a doctor operating at the SF Medical Clinic, situated at 1106 Edmonton Tr. N.E. The probe, spanning from March 2020 to June 2022, revealed a pattern of irregular billing practices, prompting authorities to escalate the matter to law enforcement.According to authorities, the accused doctor allegedly exploited the billing system by inflating claims, billing for additional hours beyond those actually worked. The findings prompted the involvement of Calgary Police Service’s Economic Crimes Unit, resulting in charges being laid against Shabenna Fazhulla, 49, of Calgary.Fazhulla has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 in connection with the fraudulent billing submissions. The case is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday, May 16, 2024.Authorities urge anyone with relevant information about this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals can contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers through various channels, ensuring confidentiality and anonymity for informants.