Calgary pro-sexual minority protest organizer Beckie Nicholls decided to speak out about “a certain fellow activist who is causing an alarming amount of lateral violence within the drag community.”
“I'm talking about Shane Unchained,” said Nicholls in a tweet.
The reason for sharing all of this is because my profile, along with a few others, has been on the lips of a certain fellow activist who is causing an alarming amount of lateral violence within the drag communityI'm talking about Shane Unchained 8/🧵— YYC drag defender (@yyc_dragdefense) June 18, 2023
Nicholls said she met Unchained after a protest against an all-ages drag event at the Rec Room in January. The conversation started because she mentioned her child had allegedly been shoved by a police officer protecting Mission7 members.
When she put out a Twitter thread after protecting an all-ages drag show at Social Beer Haus, she said it was nice not having Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers aimed at her group for a change.
Unchained called her out on Twitter for that, and she thanked him for correcting her. While she was not working with CPS, the planning she put into the defence effort was one of the main reasons officers were not aimed at it that day.
Approximately 30 people attended a protest against Social Beer Haus in Calgary in January for holding an all-ages drag show.
“This is the sexualization of children,” said protest organizer Derek Reimer.
The protest saw people demonstrate in front of the Palace Theatre, across the street from Social Beer Haus. Protestors waved Canadian and Albertan flags and held signs with messages such as “Liberalism is clearly a mental disorder” and “Sexualized cosplay isn’t education.”
Unchained started the Instagram page Drag Me to the Street (DMTTS). He wanted DMTTS to be a collective, but his behaviour made him unsuccessful in recruiting other drag performers.
He heard a false rumour the drag performers were the ones who called the police at the Rec Room event. This motivated him to tell people not to defend these events going forward.
When a person posted a gun threat aimed at people defending drag queen story times, concerned youth reached out to him with concerns. He said they were cowards for expressing their fears.
Nicholls said Unchained is “constantly policing how others defend the community, while calling on us to respect his methods, which are often dangerous and reckless.” She added he does not create any plans other than showing up and yelling at the problem.
She concluded by saying she hopes this is the last time she has to speak about him.
“I'm sure he'll post screenshots of this, and frankly I don't care!” she said.
Unchained responded by saying it is hilarious Nicholls is calling him a bully while she insults him after blocking him.
“I’ve called you out and demanded accountability while you have resorted to name calling and trash talking,” he said.
“Sounds about white.”
Claiming I’m a bully while you all shit post about me after you block me is truly hilarious. I’ve called you out and demanded accountability while you have resorted to name calling and trash talking. Sounds about white. pic.twitter.com/jYNGNOnxjH— 𝔖𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔢 (@shaneunchained) June 19, 2023
(2) comments
If a pedodrag who approached my child, I'd give them a free lesson in what violence is.
While people focus on, and fight over gender concepts... the Liberals are creating a future that will see us cold and desperate. Net Zero is the real danger here.... lets all protest THAT
