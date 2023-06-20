Drag protest 2

A similar number of counterprotestors showed up to stand near Social Beer Haus to offer support. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Calgary pro-sexual minority protest organizer Beckie Nicholls decided to speak out about “a certain fellow activist who is causing an alarming amount of lateral violence within the drag community.” 

“I'm talking about Shane Unchained,” said Nicholls in a tweet.   

Raz
Raz

If a pedodrag who approached my child, I'd give them a free lesson in what violence is.

PersonOne
PersonOne

While people focus on, and fight over gender concepts... the Liberals are creating a future that will see us cold and desperate. Net Zero is the real danger here.... lets all protest THAT

