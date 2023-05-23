Calgary drag queen Karla Marx said transgender people in Alberta need to make an emergency plan to leave if the United Conservative Party is re-elected.
“Learn from what happened in the US,” said Marx in a tweet.
“This party is openly condoning transphobia.”
Trans folks in Alberta need to start making an emergency plan to leave this province if the UCP/Take Back AB get into power. Learn from what happened in the US. This party is openly condoning transphobia. These are not just words. They will come for us— Karla Marx (@KarlaMarx1917) May 20, 2023
The Alberta NDP called on UCP candidate Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) to resign on Wednesday after a recording surfaced of her saying schools which produce transgender children are like mixing feces into cookies.
“Enjoy (the cookies), I only put a teaspoon of poop in them, but it doesn’t matter because it’s only a teaspoon in the whole batch,” she said.
“Same idea — we can be top 3%, but that little bit of poop is what wrecks it.”
Marx said these are more than words. The Alberta UCP will come for transgender people.
The drag queen went on to say the UCP will start with concerns. She added it will move to studying this danger.
After studying the danger, it will restrict and ban youth transgender healthcare. It will go on to target adult transgender healthcare.
The goal she said the UCP has is to eliminate transgender rights.
Marx said the next few days could change the course of Alberta. She said the main options are “between a party that openly admires neofascism in America (FL MO NE) and an orange liberal party that doesn’t hate queer folks.”
There has been talk of a path to redemption for Johnson. Marx bet she would be welcomed into the UCP caucus in one month.
Johnson acknowledged on Thursday Premier Danielle Smith would be barring her from sitting in caucus if she was elected.
“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” she said.
“My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”
Marx said the chilling part about Johnson’s comments was the laughter and jeering in the background. She was not alone.
She concluded by saying people “have to teach political parties that human rights are not a valid campaign issue.”
“Don’t debate if trans people are valid to exist,” she said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(12) comments
The UN and the World Economic Forum are also pushing for legalizing pedophilia: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/ethics/the-united-nations-wants-to-normalize-pedophilia/
SOGI 123 curriculum has been in some Alberta school districts since 2017 under David Eggen, ex-NDP "education" minister. Adriana LaGrange, current UCP education minister, has not gotten rid of it. According to its own webiste, it is in Year 5 of its rollout: https://ab.sogieducation.org/ As long as such organizations are allowed to infiltrate all schools, sports clubs, kids' activities of all kinds, psychotic men who dress up to look like women will be in our faces, trying to gain sexual access to our children without consequence.
Please do. We'll buy you bus tickets. Just leave our kids alone and stick to adult entertainment.
We gladly pack your bags for you. Go shack up with trudope and Jughead
Perfect
Smart girl.. I’m sure she knows it is not any safer in Saskatchewan. Maybe Quebec... BC... California. Sorry sweetheart I’m just not hip.
Yes, this would be my recommendation to all those freaks too, is get out of Alberta, and that is one more reason to vote UCP, we can rid our province of these child molesters and groomers
The great UCP news just keeps coming.
Like should I really care about this at all...nope..
Yeah! Take Notley with you and don't come back!
Well good riddance to them, if UCP wins. They can all go live on a island and recite the alphabet.
Of course Danielle Smith bends over backwards to reassure the freaks that she's on their side. Why not have some actual courage and stand for something, instead of myopically focusing on NDP bad
