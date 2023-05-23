Karla Marx

Karla Marx 

 Courtesy Karla Marx/Facebook

Calgary drag queen Karla Marx said transgender people in Alberta need to make an emergency plan to leave if the United Conservative Party is re-elected. 

“Learn from what happened in the US,” said Marx in a tweet.  

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(12) comments

crexplorer
crexplorer

The UN and the World Economic Forum are also pushing for legalizing pedophilia: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/ethics/the-united-nations-wants-to-normalize-pedophilia/

crexplorer
crexplorer

SOGI 123 curriculum has been in some Alberta school districts since 2017 under David Eggen, ex-NDP "education" minister. Adriana LaGrange, current UCP education minister, has not gotten rid of it. According to its own webiste, it is in Year 5 of its rollout: https://ab.sogieducation.org/ As long as such organizations are allowed to infiltrate all schools, sports clubs, kids' activities of all kinds, psychotic men who dress up to look like women will be in our faces, trying to gain sexual access to our children without consequence.

will1
will1

Please do. We'll buy you bus tickets. Just leave our kids alone and stick to adult entertainment.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

We gladly pack your bags for you. Go shack up with trudope and Jughead

G K
G K

Perfect

guest688
guest688

Smart girl.. I’m sure she knows it is not any safer in Saskatchewan. Maybe Quebec... BC... California. Sorry sweetheart I’m just not hip.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yes, this would be my recommendation to all those freaks too, is get out of Alberta, and that is one more reason to vote UCP, we can rid our province of these child molesters and groomers

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

The great UCP news just keeps coming.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Like should I really care about this at all...nope..

Raz
Raz

Yeah! Take Notley with you and don't come back!

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

Well good riddance to them, if UCP wins. They can all go live on a island and recite the alphabet.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Of course Danielle Smith bends over backwards to reassure the freaks that she's on their side. Why not have some actual courage and stand for something, instead of myopically focusing on NDP bad

