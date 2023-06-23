Calgary view

This image of downtown Calgary, featuring the Mission and Cliff Bungalow neighbourhoods, was captured by drone in 2017.

 Courtesy Ed Middleton/CBC

Calgary is the seventh most liveable city in the world, tied with Geneva, but falling from third one year ago, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) 2023 Liveability Index.

“With COVID restrictions diminished, the 2023 survey (conducted between February 13 and March 12) shows a noticeable improvement across the world,” said the EIU in a Thursday report. 

Tags

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Odd . . . no mention of Stockholm, where Covid Restrictions were non-existent, and up until they were invaded back in 2015, one of the nicest cities on the planet.

Then there's the 3rd largest city in Sweden Malmo, that is being abandoned by the Swedes.

Vancouver has only existed for a little over 100 years . . . New Westminster & Fort Langley have a longer history.

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

I find it interesting that not a single American city on the list 🤔

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

The fact that Calgary's only 6% lower than Vienna on Culture and Enviro says more about the scale than it does about either city. They literally have almost 2000 years of world class architecture & performing arts that have stood the test of time since 400 years before Calgary even existed. I love Calgary, but come on.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.