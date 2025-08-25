Calgary drug house shut down after months of complaints

The Alberta sheriffs have closed a Calgary home linked to persistent drug activity following nearly a year of public complaints and police calls.On Monday, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a community safety order from the Court of King’s Bench against the property owner of 4520 19 Ave. NW. Beginning at noon, the house was boarded up, fenced, and all locks changed. The order requires all occupants, including the owner, to vacate the property until Nov. 21. Conditions of the order will remain in effect until Aug. 25, 2027..Calgary police responded to 31 calls for service to the home since September 2024. SCAN began investigating the property last October after reports of drug trafficking, stolen goods, and suspected money laundering.Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the action shows Alberta will not tolerate drug-fuelled disorder. “Let this be a message to all drug dealers, you are not welcome in this province,” Ellis said. “I urge residents to stay vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activity.”Michael Dirkson, an inspector with SCAN, called the closure another success in restoring peace of mind to neighbourhoods plagued by problem properties. .Calgary Police Service Acting Insp. Ralph Veckenstedt added that residents had endured months of disruption and fear. “Your voice plays a vital role in protecting our neighbourhoods,” he said, encouraging continued public reporting.The SCAN program has investigated more than 10,000 properties across Alberta since 2008, securing 135 community safety orders. While most complaints are resolved by working with owners, sheriffs and police continue to shut down properties that persist in hosting illegal activity.