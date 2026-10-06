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Calgary Economic Development warns uncertainty over independence could slow Alberta growth

Brad Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development and CEO of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.
Brad Parry, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development and CEO of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.WS/David Wiechnik
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Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Jason Kenney
Jeromy Farkas
Business
Abpol
Atb Financial
Calgary Economic Development
Brad Parry
Mark Parsons
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