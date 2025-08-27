Calgary Emergency Operations Centre opened after explosives found in industrial area

Calgary police and fire crews were called to the Manchester Industrial area Tuesday after a suspicious package containing unstable explosive materials was discovered.The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Tactical Unit responded around noon to the 4700 block of 1 St. S.W. where a package was believed to have been wrongly delivered to a local business. After assessing the contents, officials determined the materials were too unstable to move safely.The City of Calgary has since activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the response. Crews plan to conduct a series of controlled detonations on-site to render the explosives safe.Authorities said the work will continue into Wednesday and could cause significant disruptions for nearby businesses and residents. “We ask the public to stay clear of the area,” officials said in a release, adding that it’s still unclear how long the disposal process will take.Calgary Transit warned that bus and LRT routes are expected to be affected during the morning commute. City roads in the area will also be disrupted until the hazardous materials are fully neutralized.