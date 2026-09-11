Calgary expects no outdoor water restrictions during Bearspaw treatment plant electrical work

Calgary officials say outdoor water restrictions are not expected next week despite planned electrical work at the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant that will temporarily reduce the city's water supply capacity.The City of Calgary said the essential electrical work is required as part of construction of a pump station for the North Calgary Water Servicing Project.The work will temporarily reduce the amount of water that can be supplied to Calgary residents and regional customers.However, city officials said cooler weather and the seasonal decline in water use should keep demand below the reduced capacity of the system.“Based on current weather forecasts and projected water demand during this period, outdoor water restrictions are not anticipated at this time,” said the city.Residents and businesses are being encouraged to use water wisely while the electrical work is underway, particularly for outdoor activities.The city is asking Calgarians to continue following its regular Lawn and Landscaping Watering Schedule.Officials said weather and water demand will continue to be monitored and restrictions could still be imposed if conditions change significantly.The electrical work is separate from another major project scheduled for mid- to late-October involving the connection of the new Bearspaw South Feeder Main to Calgary's existing water system.That work is expected to require approximately four weeks of temporary Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions as well as indoor water conservation measures.The North Calgary Water Servicing Project includes construction of a 22-kilometre feeder main and 10 supporting facilities, including pump stations and underground storage reservoirs.The city said the project is intended to accommodate Calgary's growing population while improving the resilience of the water system by adding redundancy to the existing distribution network.