Calgary extortion shootings: two more men charged, suspect wanted after Saddle Ridge attacks

Calgary police have laid additional charges and issued a warrant for a suspect in a string of extortion-related shootings that targeted a northeast home earlier this year, as investigators warn organized criminal networks remain active across the country.The Calgary Police Service confirmed two more men have been identified in connection with shootings that struck a residence in the Saddleridge neighbourhood in February and March.Police say the violence began in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, when multiple rounds were fired at a home in Saddleridge by suspects who fled in a vehicle. The same residence was hit again on March 4, when three individuals allegedly fired additional shots before escaping.Investigators later linked the incidents after identifying a suspect vehicle during a March 7 traffic stop, uncovering connections between multiple suspects and vehicles and a broader pattern of extortion-related crimes.On April 3, officers initially charged one suspect while continuing to pursue others. Last week, a second man was arrested and a warrant issued for a third.Karanbir Singh, 21, is charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent and remains in custody. Germanjeet Singh, 22, is wanted on a warrant for the same offence..Police say the case highlights coordinated efforts between multiple agencies, including the Edmonton Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Canada Border Services Agency, as authorities work to dismantle extortion networks operating across jurisdictions.Officials say there have been 41 reported extortion attempts in Calgary since January 2025, with 17 involving shootings targeting homes, businesses or vehicles. While the incidents have involved gunfire and threats, police say no injuries have been reported in the city so far.Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues, emphasizing that those responsible for the violence will be pursued and held accountable.