Calgary family meets with hero cop who saved toddler's life

A Calgary family is expressing profound gratitude to members of the Calgary Police Service after a terrifying incident earlier this month where quick-thinking officers saved their young daughter's life. Thanks to the decisive actions of Const. Chong, a 17-month-old girl named Camila is now home safe with her family.The ordeal began last Saturday evening, when Chong, on duty with District 8, noticed a vehicle driving recklessly and at high speed along eastbound Stoney Trail S.E. "When he pulled the vehicle over, he was met with a desperate situation: an extremely distraught family with an unresponsive child in the back seat," said CPS in a posting.The father explained that they were racing to the hospital as Camila, who had been conscious moments before, was now showing signs of severe medical distress. "Without hesitation, Camila’s mother handed her to Chong, who quickly assessed the situation and suspected the child was choking. After confirming with the mother that Camila had recently eaten, Chong immediately performed back blows to dislodge the obstruction," said CPS"The officer's prompt intervention cleared Camila’s airway, but she still needed urgent medical care. Recognizing the time-sensitive nature of the situation, Chong provided a police escort to the family’s vehicle, guiding them to the South Health Campus hospital. Additional officers from District 8 assisted by directing traffic, ensuring the family arrived at the hospital in minutes."Camila received immediate care at the South Health Campus before being transferred to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for further treatment. A few days later, she was released with a clean bill of health.The family, overjoyed by Camila’s recovery, invited Chong to their home to meet a healthy and happy Camila. The officer presented her with a teddy bear, a gesture of warmth and care. In return, Camila’s parents, Verga and Nacbar, expressed their deep appreciation, presenting Chong with a box of chocolates and praising the CPS for their exceptional response during such a critical moment.