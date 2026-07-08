Calgary family members — including eight-year-old boy — charged after children used in mall jewellery thefts

Several members of the same family are facing criminal charges after Calgary police allege children were used to steal jewellery and other merchandise during a distraction theft at CF Market Mall.The investigation began on June 17 after employees at a jewellery store in the northwest shopping centre reported that several pieces of jewellery worth nearly $4,000 had been stolen.According to the Calgary Police Service, surveillance footage showed six members of the same family entering the store together. While several adults engaged staff in conversation, police allege a 16-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy stole multiple pieces of jewellery before leaving the business.The remaining family members exited the store shortly afterward. Employees discovered the jewellery was missing and contacted police.Officers later located the two youths believed to have taken the jewellery along with one adult family member elsewhere inside the mall.The remaining suspects were found inside a truck parked outside the shopping centre.Police determined the vehicle had been stolen and, after searching it, recovered additional stolen merchandise believed to have been taken from other stores.As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old girl has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.A 25-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy have each been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.The 34-year-old woman also faces one count of disobeying a court order.An eight-year-old and a nine-year-old were released into the custody of their father, who was not charged..Police are withholding the identities of the accused because of the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the involvement of young persons.Insp. Colleen Bowers said distraction thefts are becoming more common and described the case as particularly concerning because children were allegedly involved in committing the offences.Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.