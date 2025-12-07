Calgary family reunited with officers who raced newborn to hospital

A Calgary family has reunited with the police officers who helped save their 4-day-old son during a terrifying night earlier this year.In the early hours of Thursday, May 29, Sarah and Alex faced every parent’s nightmare when their newborn, Ollie, suddenly became seriously ill. After taking him to the South Health Campus Emergency Department, medical staff determined he needed urgent specialist care at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. With no time to wait for an ambulance, the family drove themselves.That’s when District 8 Constables Browne and Green stepped in. The officers pulled the family over for speeding but quickly realized it was no routine stop — it was a race against time to save a newborn. Const. Browne assessed the baby’s condition and, without hesitation, provided an emergency police escort directly to the hospital..Hospital staff were ready upon arrival and immediately took Ollie into care. The officers then quietly moved the family’s car to a proper parking spot and paid for 24 hours of parking out of their own pockets before continuing their shift.Ollie was diagnosed with an obstructed bowel and rushed into emergency surgery. Thanks to the officers’ quick thinking, he received timely treatment. Today, his only reminder of that night is a tiny scar.On Sunday, Nov. 23, Sarah, Alex, and Ollie reunited with Constables Browne and Green at the District 8 office to express their gratitude. “Seeing Ollie happy and healthy was the greatest joy of all for the officers,” the Calgary police said.