Calgary fiery, wrong-way crash on Stoney Trail kills four, including child

A wrong-way driver is believed to be responsible for a fiery three-vehicle collision on Calgary's southwest ring road that left four people dead and four others injured late Sunday night.Calgary police say the crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail S.W. near the exit to Tsuut’ina Parkway.Investigators believe a 2011 Mercedes-Benz C350, driven by a 30-year-old man, was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with a 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by a 43-year-old man.The force of the collision caused both vehicles to catch fire.Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 52-year-old woman then struck the Mercedes.The driver of the Mercedes, along with a female passenger and a child inside the vehicle, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru driver, who was the vehicle's lone occupant, also died at the scene.The driver of the Chevrolet and three youth passengers were taken to hospital. One of the occupants suffered life-altering but non-life-threatening injuries.The Calgary Police Service Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation into the fatal crash.Investigators are examining whether impairment and excessive speed by the Mercedes driver contributed to the collision.Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.Authorities are also encouraging anyone affected by witnessing the collision to contact the Calgary Police Service's Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST), which provides free support services to victims of crime and tragedy.