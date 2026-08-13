UPDATED: Calgary Flames broadcasting legend Peter Maher dies at 79

CALGARY — The long-time voice of the Calgary Flames has passed away.Radio legend Peter Maher died Thursday at the age of 79.“It is with deep regret and sadness that the Calgary Flames organization acknowledges the passing of Peter Maher, the legendary voice of the Flames,” the hockey club posted on social media platform X.“For more than three decades, Peter Maher brought Flames hockey into the homes of generations of fans. From the franchise’s early years in Calgary, through the 1989 Stanley Cup championship, and countless memorable moments that followed, Peter’s unmistakable voice became part of the soundtrack of being a Flames fan.”A Campbellton, New Brunswick, native, Maher began calling Flames games in 1980 when the club moved to Calgary from Atlanta and continued until his retirement in 2014.Throughout his tenure, he called the Flames’ Stanley Cup championship win in 1989, as well as their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, which saw the birth of the infamous Red Mile party zone on 17th Avenue, as the city was gripped by hockey fever before the team ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games..The radio legend was known for his signature “Yeah, baby!” call, with one of the most famous examples coming during the 2004 playoff run, when Flames forward Martin Gelinas scored a Game 6 overtime winner against the Detroit Red Wings that sent the club to the Final.Another famous slogan was “You can put it in the win column,” which he used to sign off after every Flames victory.In 2006, Maher was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame’s media wing and received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding work as an NHL broadcaster.Following his retirement, the Flames honoured him with the Peter Maher Radio Broadcast Booth at the Scotiabank Saddledome and the Peter Maher Award, which is presented by local media to the Flames player who best demonstrates sincerity, dedication, and respect.Maher got his first broadcasting job at age 14, when he announced the starting lineups for Campbellton softball league games.He later called Toronto Maple Leafs games from 1977 to 1980 before joining the Flames..Former Calgary radio host and current Sportsnet analyst Eric Francis said “it was a sad day in Calgary” upon hearing the news.“A man of immense class, integrity and heart, Maher was a mentor to many and a comforting voice for Flames fans for 32 years,” Francis posted online.“It was impossible not to love the man. There is a reason we named the Good Guy Award after him. As good a guy as there was.”.Derek Wills, the current voice of the Flames, said he was “shocked and saddened” by Maher’s passing.“The biggest honour of my life was being given the opportunity to follow in Peter’s footsteps — huge shoes that neither I nor anyone else was ever going to be able to fill,” he said.“Not only was Peter a great broadcaster — a Hall of Famer who was the voice of the Flames for generations of fans — but he was also a great person. My deepest condolences to Peter’s family, friends and fans.”