The Calgary Flames announced it has appointed assistant coach Ryan Huska as its new head coach.
“Following a detailed search process, today we are proud to introduce Ryan Huska as head coach of the Calgary Flames,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy in a Monday press release.
“While continuity and familiarity are a benefit, we have witnessed first-hand Ryan’s work ethic; he is a clear communicator who builds trust with his players; and he’s a critical thinker with a plan.”
Huska becomes the 24th head coach in Flames history.
He has coached with it since the 2014-2015 season, where he was appointed head coach of its American Hockey League affiliate in Adirondack. He would go on to coach its top prospects in Stockton, CA, before becoming an assistant coach with the Flames in 2018.
“I’m honoured to have earned the trust of Flames ownership, of Craig and the entire management group to coach this team,” he said.
“My position coming into this is a little different than most as I know our players very well.”
Huska said the Flames have good people in the dressing room and excellent hockey players who want to win. He added his job is “to inspire them every single day to help get our team to the next level.”
His coaching career started in 2002 as an assistant coach of the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League (WHL), and he was appointed its head coach in 2007. Two years after being appointed, he led the Rockets to a WHL championship and advanced to the Memorial Cup, falling to the Windsor Spitfires in the final.
He spent 11 seasons as the Rockets head coach and finished his junior coaching career with an overall record of 303-164-37. In his 11 seasons as a head coach, he has never had a losing season and has made the playoffs eight of the 11 years.
Over the course of his coaching career in Kelowna, Huska helped guide his team to four Memorial Cup appearances, winning in 2004 over the Gatineau Olympiques. As a player, he spent his junior career as a teammate of former Flames captain Jarome Iginla with the Kamloops Blazers, winning three Memorial Cups in 1992, 1994, and 1995.
He was drafted in the third round 76th overall in the 1993 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and played three years with its International Hockey League team in Indianapolis before making his NHL debut in 1995 against Calgary. He completed his playing career in 2000 following his final two seasons with the New York Islanders and the Phoenix Coyotes AHL clubs.
“Ryan has earned this opportunity and we are confident he is the right coach for our team,” said Conroy.
The Flames announced on May 1 it fired head coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons coaching the team.
Sutter’s two-year contract extension was slated to begin in July.
"On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO John Bean.
The Flames said in April General Manager Brad Treliving and it have decided to end their relationship.
“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” said Bean.
“We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally.”
