Calgary hikes fireworks fines and adds new $1,000 public display penalty

Calgary is increasing fines for unauthorized fireworks and creating a new offence allowing enforcement officers to intervene before fireworks are discharged in public places.City council approved amendments to the Fire Operations and Fees Bylaw that take effect Sept. 22, 2026.The fine for selling fireworks will increase fourfold from $750 to $3,000, while the penalty for discharging fireworks without a permit will double from $500 to $1,000.The city said a review found Calgary's existing penalties were lower than those in comparable municipalities and were not providing an effective deterrent.A new $1,000 fine will also apply to people caught carrying or setting up fireworks for use in a public place.The change is intended to give enforcement officers authority to intervene before fireworks are discharged in parks, streets and other public spaces.The city recorded 183 fireworks-related 311 service requests between 2023 and 2025.“These changes are about protecting public safety while supporting safe and responsible celebrations,” said Calgary Fire Department Fire Marshal Glenn Baxter.“These bylaw amendments give enforcement partners stronger tools to address unauthorized fireworks activity and reduce risks to residents, property and public spaces.”Community Standards Chief Ryan Pleckaitis said the higher penalties are intended to send a clear message about unauthorized fireworks.“By increasing penalties and introducing a new offence for the open display of fireworks in public places, we are reinforcing a simple message: public safety comes first,” he said..The city is also proposing what it calls a community-led, city-supported approach for celebrations involving fireworks.Organizations could receive assistance accessing grants and permits as well as logistical and event-planning support for cultural celebrations.Calgary has also developed an enforcement and education plan involving Emergency Management and Community Safety, the Calgary Fire Department and Calgary Police Service.The plan will target periods when fireworks use is expected to increase, including Diwali, the Calgary Stampede and New Year's Eve.Implementation is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.