Calgary homeless camp cleaned up after reports of violence

In response to mounting complaints of violence and unsanitary conditions, authorities have dismantled an encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area in southeast Calgary, culminating in the arrest of several individuals with outstanding warrants.The encampment, which had been a subject of concern since late 2023 due to reports of violence and weapons, was officially targetted for removal after investigations by Calgary Police Service (CPS) uncovered alarming details. Reports from concerned citizens depicted a grim picture of individuals being threatened with hammers, axes and firearms within the encampment's vicinity. However, initial police responses failed to locate either suspects or victims..It wasn't until January 2024 that officers revisited the area, discovering not only a substantial amount of refuse but also evidence suggesting illegal waste disposal into Forest Lawn Creek.The camp itself was a makeshift settlement, featuring a plywood structure with a plastic roof, a bridge over the creek leading to a hole cut in a chain-link fence, and a larger camp beyond. Within this space, officers found sports equipment, stripped electric scooters, clothing, bedding and furniture.Upon the removal of the encampment, four individuals were located and subsequently arrested for outstanding warrants on serious criminal charges.The joint efforts of Calgary Police Service Community Resource Officers, Calgary Community Standards Encampment Team and the Alpha House Encampment Team aimed to provide support and sheltering options to those affected.Despite being given a 30-day notice to vacate and clean up the area, occupants showed no intent to comply, prompting authorities to take action.Heavy equipment was deployed between February 21 and 23, to remove approximately 200 cubic yards of refuse, with cleanup costs estimated to exceed $16,000. Additional cleanup efforts are scheduled for the spring to address the remaining debris once the ground thaws.The individuals arrested faced multiple charges, including failure to appear, arson, failure to register with a sex offender registry and driving while unauthorized. Each person was also charged with causing damage to public land, accumulating debris on public land and occupying public land without authorization under the Alberta Public Lands Act.Despite the legal ramifications, authorities ensured that those arrested were provided access to social services through partnerships with organizations such as the Alpha House Encampment Team and the District Police And Crisis Team (DPACT) in collaboration with Alberta Health Services clinicians. Notably, one individual has been referred to Action Table Calgary, indicating a concerted effort to address underlying issues beyond immediate legal concerns.