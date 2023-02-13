Valentine's Day

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) has launched its I Chews You campaign, which lets people name trash and treats after exes and lovers for a donation to the organization for Valentine’s Day. 

People can pay $20 for Love Stinks, which will see the CHS name one of its compostable poo bags after an ex and put it to use, according to a statement. The statement said A Little Litter costs $35 and will see a clean litter box named after an ex. 

