The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) has launched its I Chews You campaign, which lets people name trash and treats after exes and lovers for a donation to the organization for Valentine’s Day.
People can pay $20 for Love Stinks, which will see the CHS name one of its compostable poo bags after an ex and put it to use, according to a statement. The statement said A Little Litter costs $35 and will see a clean litter box named after an ex.
Lots of Litter is $50 and will involve the CHS naming a well-used litter box after an ex. Fully Loaded entails a full trash bag of shelter waste being named after an ex.
The statement went on to say the cheapest option for lovers is Love Bug at $20, where it will give a special treat to one of the reptiles. It said Somebunny to Love is $35 and will allow it to give edible flowers and greens to a rabbit.
Kittygrams is $50, where a custom gift will be given to a cat. Puppergrams is $50, where a custom gift will be provided to a dog.
People will be provided with a downloadable, customized card after their donations are completed.
The Toronto Zoo said on January 14 it will be allowing people to name cockroaches after those who are bugging them in honour of Valentine’s Day.
People who named a cockroach received a digital certificate personalized with their name and the cockroach name and a shareable digital graphic. They were required to donate $25 to the Toronto Zoo to name a cockroach.
People had to select "dedicate your donation" and "in honour of." This prompted people to provide a name.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.