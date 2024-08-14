Calgary Humane Society investigating after dead kitten found zip-tied to fence

A dead kitten was found in the southwest Calgary community of Kingsland on Monday, with peace officers finding the feline zip-tied to a fence.It has prompted an investigation by the Calgary Humane Society (CHS). A necropsy found the animal suffered blunt force trauma to its head and abdomen.It comes after the CHS said it has found six kittens in various states of distress since May 30."This offence is the most recent and egregious in a series of similar events in the area of Sandy Beach/Kingsland over the summer," said the Calgary Humane Society in a Wednesday news release,"In several of these cases, kittens’ paws have been bound and they have been covered in a tar-like substance." Brad Nichols, director of enforcement at CHS, says it's worrying to see an isolated incident of this nature, let along half a dozen."Given the link between animal abuse and interpersonal violence, this concern transcends animal welfare," he said. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the CHS at 403-205-4455, or to submit a report online at CalgaryHumane.ca(opens in a new tab).