Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is looking for a suspect after he abandoned two dogs outside of the building on Saturday.
“This could have gone so badly for these dogs,” said CHS Director of Operations and Enforcement Brad Nichols in a Tuesday press release.
“CHS was closed for the statutory holiday, it was a hot day, and the dogs were crammed into a plastic carrier which tends to get very hot when exposed to direct sun as this one was.”
On Saturday, July 1, 2023, at approximately 2:10PM, two dogs, a Yorkshire Terrier and a Chihuahua, were abandoned in a travel crate on the sidewalk in front of Calgary Humane Society. Our Protection and Investigations team is looking for identifying information on the subject. pic.twitter.com/I9gGjApjjy
The release said two dogs — a Yorkshire terrier and a chihuahua — were abandoned in a travel crate on the sidewalk in front of the CHS around 2:10 p.m.
It said the subject of the investigation drove what appears to be a white Acura and parked on the street adjacent to the main entrance.
Security footage shows the suspect obscure his face with clothing and walking the crate about halfway to the building before leaving it exposed to the elements.
Nichols said the CHS had some staff on hand who noticed the crate and got the dogs to safety.
He added this was “an intentionally brazen act, as the vehicle did not enter our parking lot, avoided cameras, and the subject concealed their face when dumping the crate.”
He concluded by saying abandonment is “not an alternative to surrender.” It is a criminal act and will be treated as such.
“While the demand for our services has been unprecedented coming out of the pandemic, we operate a triaged wait list to ensure those animals at the highest risk for cruelty or suffering are admitted without delay,” he said.
Anyone with information about the dogs, vehicle, or suspect is asked to contact the CHS by calling (403) 205-4455 or via the Report Cruelty tab on its website at www.calgaryhumane.ca.
(3) comments
I put a higher value on the lives of those dogs than on any person who would do that to them. Spineless cowards.
The dogs could have been dumped anywhere, even not crated, in the boonies where no one is near. I say this person did best he could do because we do not know his life circumstances not his situation. So I suggest people hold off the judgement. I often see posts on Facebook people begging for someone to help gem with their pets when they have no hope.
Horrible. Hope they find this guy and charge him to the fullest extent of the law.
