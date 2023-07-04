Abandoned dogs

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, at approximately 2:10PM, two dogs — a Yorkshire terrier and a chihuahua — were abandoned in a travel crate on the sidewalk in front of the Calgary Humane Society.

 Courtesy Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) is looking for a suspect after he abandoned two dogs outside of the building on Saturday. 

“This could have gone so badly for these dogs,” said CHS Director of Operations and Enforcement Brad Nichols in a Tuesday press release. 

jcarlton61
jcarlton61

I put a higher value on the lives of those dogs than on any person who would do that to them. Spineless cowards.

Colleen Mc
Colleen Mc

The dogs could have been dumped anywhere, even not crated, in the boonies where no one is near. I say this person did best he could do because we do not know his life circumstances not his situation. So I suggest people hold off the judgement. I often see posts on Facebook people begging for someone to help gem with their pets when they have no hope.

Amy08
Amy08

Horrible. Hope they find this guy and charge him to the fullest extent of the law.

