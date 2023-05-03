Ice cream

Get ready to lick the vote, Calgary! 

 Courtesy Village Ice Cream/Instagram

Village Ice Cream is encouraging people to vote in the Alberta election by offering free treats to anyone who shows proof they did. 

“Here's where it gets a little bit sweeter… When you vote, and snap a selfie outside of your polling station, we're going to give you a FREE kids scoop in a handmade waffle cone!” said Village Ice Cream in a Tuesday Instagram post. 

