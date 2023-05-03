Village Ice Cream is encouraging people to vote in the Alberta election by offering free treats to anyone who shows proof they did.
“Here's where it gets a little bit sweeter… When you vote, and snap a selfie outside of your polling station, we're going to give you a FREE kids scoop in a handmade waffle cone!” said Village Ice Cream in a Tuesday Instagram post.
“Mark your calendars, set your alarms, let's LICK THE VOTE!”
Village Ice Cream said the Alberta election will help people “make your voice heard and vote for the future YOU want to see in our province!”
This giveaway will take place on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at all five Calgary locations. It is limited to all eligible voters.
Village Ice Cream encouraged people to visit Elections Alberta’s website to get election day ready.
It acknowledged election workers might be unable to come to a shop on May 29.
"We’d love to treat you on May 30 at any of our 5 shops, be ready with your selfie, or Elections Alberta ID," it said.
The writ was dropped for the Alberta election on Monday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith phoned Chief Justice Ritu Khullar at 8:30 a.m. and requested the legislature be dissolved. This is often done through the lieutenant governor, but Salma Lakhani was outside of Canada.
It appears to be a two-legged race with Smith facing off against Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
