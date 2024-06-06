Calgary issues emergency alert on water use due to pipe breakage in NW

The City of Calgary issued an emergency alert on water usage Thursday morning at approximately 6:30 am due to a main break along 16 Ave. N.W.

A boil water advisory has been put in place for the community of Bowness and city-wide Stage 4 water restrictions have gone into effect immediately across the city, banning outdoor watering at homes and businesses.

Calgarians are also asked to limit non-essential indoor water use, and told “do not shower or bath” and “do not wash dishes, or run appliances that use water” to “share the water currently available.”

Commuters are also asked to avoid the area if possible to keep the area more clear for work crews.

The City of Calgary, on Wednesday evening “discovered a large water main break” in the northwest Bowness and Montgomery area, according to a news release from the city sent at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

“The break is on a critical transmission line that enables us to move water across the city.”

There are no estimates so far as to how long the Municipal Emergency Plan will last, but the “issue is temporary” and “crews are working 24/7 to complete the necessary repair work.” Residents will be notified when the measures are lifted.

The Boil Water Advisory means people in Bowness must “bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption.”

That includes drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices, making ice and anything else related to water consumption.

The city askes “businesses using large volumes of non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes” to “reduce water use,” but those using water to “that is life sustaining for people, animals and plants” or “to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants are exempt, as are businesses that have other essential use.

The situation is being monitored by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and city officials, “including sampling and testing of the drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption.”

The news release emphasized the measures have been put in place “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are working with our partners in AHS and Alberta Environment & Protected Areas to ensure drinking water continues to meet or exceed regulatory and water quality standards as we make the required repairs,” wrote the city.