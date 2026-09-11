Calgary landfill fire smoke prompts health advisory for southeast communities

Calgary fire officials are warning residents in several southeast communities to limit their exposure to smoke as a fire at the ECCO Recycling landfill continues to burn.The Calgary Fire Department said Friday smoke conditions from the landfill fire have worsened, prompting a health advisory for residents living downwind of the site.Children, youth, seniors, pregnant women and people with asthma, heart disease or other underlying health conditions are being advised to limit outdoor activities and go indoors if they see or smell smoke.The warning applies particularly to communities directly downwind of the fire, including Douglasdale, Quarry Park, East Shepard, McKenzie Towne, New Brighton and Copperfield, as well as surrounding neighbourhoods.Alberta Environment and Protected Areas has been using portable and mobile equipment to monitor air quality near the landfill since Sept. 9. Alberta Health Services is reviewing the monitoring data.Officials said monitoring conducted Sept. 10 found no hourly average readings exceeding Alberta's ambient air quality guidelines. However, residents directly downwind may still be exposed to smoke and experience health effects.Symptoms can include irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, increased mucus production, coughing and headaches. Residents experiencing symptoms are advised to reduce their exposure to smoke.The fire department recommends people in affected areas keep windows and doors closed, including attached garage doors, and reduce physical activity when necessary.Residents with forced-air heating or cooling systems are advised to use the highest-efficiency furnace filter their system can accommodate and keep furnace fans at their minimum setting. Ventilation systems and whole-house fans that bring outdoor air inside should also be avoided.Air conditioner fresh-air intakes should be closed, filters kept clean and fireplace dampers on wood-burning fireplaces closed. Residents with air cleaners or purifiers are encouraged to use them..Officials are also asking Calgarians to check on family members and neighbours who may be particularly vulnerable to smoke.People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should monitor their symptoms, continue taking prescribed medications and follow advice from their healthcare providers.Exposure levels can change depending on wind direction and speed, distance from the fire, time spent outdoors and proximity to visible smoke or odours.Residents with concerns about smoke exposure can contact Health Link at 811. Anyone experiencing severe difficulty breathing, chest pain or another medical emergency should call 911 or seek immediate medical attention.Firefighters continue suppression efforts at the ECCO Recycling landfill while provincial officials continue monitoring air quality around the site.