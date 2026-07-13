Calgary landlord charged after hidden cameras allegedly found in tenants’ bedrooms and bathrooms

A Calgary landlord has been charged with voyeurism after police allege he secretly installed hidden cameras inside rental properties to record tenants without their knowledge.The Calgary Police Service says the investigation began on June 8 after a tenant discovered a concealed camera embedded in a surge protector in a bathroom. The tenant also located another hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector in a bedroom.After being alerted, other tenants searched their rooms and allegedly found similar hidden cameras in their own bedrooms before contacting police.Investigators executed a search warrant on June 12 at a residence in the 200 block of Springborough Way S.W., where officers seized multiple electronic storage devices.Police believe the suspect also installed hidden recording devices at another rental property in the 3800 block of Brentwood Road N.W.On Friday, officers arrested 41-year-old Sooryong Park, who police say also uses the alias Nick Park.Park has been charged with one count of break and enter and five counts of voyeurism.He is scheduled to appear in Calgary court on Aug. 7.Police believe Park may have operated as a landlord in other jurisdictions, including Vancouver and Toronto, and allege he may have targeted women in the Korean community.The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving the accused to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.