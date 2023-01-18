Luxury homes

Luxury homes

 Courtesy Sotheby's

Even though the luxury homes segment is more shielded from rising mortgage rates, inflation and other factors that put pressure on the overall real estate market, prospective luxury real estate sellers and buyers made a strategic withdrawal from the market from the middle to the end of 2022, says the latest luxury real estate report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

“After an era of intense hyperinflation, new post-pandemic benchmarks for Canadian conventional and luxury real estate were established in 2022 as the market processed the impact of aggressive interest rate hikes and the effects of an increasingly uncertain global and domestic economic climate,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “By the end of the year, luxury housing segments in several major metropolitan areas were on the brink of buyers’ market conditions, while others had very clearly shifted into this territory.” 

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta.

guest50
guest50

Kinda funny!

All these monster homes require massive amounts of non-renewable resources to build, furnish and maintain.

I highly doubt the well-heeled owners of these monster homes give a donkey's-darn about the environment consequences of their excesses or anything other than their splendid comfort. But I'd also bet they make noise demanding the rest of us reduce, reuse and freeze/starve in the dark.

'A pox on all their houses'......

MTDEF
MTDEF

Migration of Toronto and Vancouver woke-tards to Calgary = the final Liberalization of Calgary.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Liberals want nothing to do with Albertans; I think we're going to be OK.

