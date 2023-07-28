Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary-Skyview, AB) said he was “shocked and deeply angered by the revelations that the Calgary Stampede knowingly allowed a culture where sexual assault went unchecked.”
“For decades, members of the Young Canadians entrusted the Calgary Stampede with their dreams, their abilities, and most importantly, their safety,” said Chahal in a Thursday statement.
“What they received in return was a systematic betrayal.”
Last year the Stampede received $10 million from the feds.
The Stampede accepted liability and negligence on Wednesday that it was aware staff member Philip Heerema with performing arts group the Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
A settlement was announced between the Stampede and the Calgary Stampede Foundation and various Young Canadians members.
This agreement was reached pending any objections and the approval of a judge at a notice of settlement hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.
Heerema was given a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 for sexually abusing six teenage boys.
Alberta Court of King's Bench Justice Larry Ackerl called Heerema’s conduct “morally despicable.”
“Mr. Heerema identified, targeted, relentlessly pursued, and groomed these boys,” said Ackerl.
Chahal said this admission of liability by the Stampede is not a sign of transparency or accountability. Rather, he said it is a testament to the lengths the organization would go to sweep these crimes under the rug.
He condemned its negligence and years of inaction.
Therefore, he will be advocating to his colleagues in the Canadian government that any future support to the Stampede be halted. Federal funding should not be reconsidered until the victims feel genuine accountability and reconciliation have occurred.
Chahal said the Stampede must recognize it has lost the trust of many Calgarians.
He added it is “not about enhancing their image or salvaging their brand; it is about ensuring justice, safety and a commitment to never allowing such heinous acts to happen within their ranks again.”
“Anything less is a disservice to the survivors and all of Calgary,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Thieving porch pirate says what now?!
Blah blah.
Oh, this is rich coming from the party who's leader's best friends are a bunch of convicted pedophiles and someone who raped his 14 year old student himself. Chahal is an absolute clown show. Looks like a clown , acts like a clown! 🤡🌏
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.