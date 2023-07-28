George Chahal

George Chahal 

 Courtesy Dan McGarvey/CBC

Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary-Skyview, AB) said he was “shocked and deeply angered by the revelations that the Calgary Stampede knowingly allowed a culture where sexual assault went unchecked.”

“For decades, members of the Young Canadians entrusted the Calgary Stampede with their dreams, their abilities, and most importantly, their safety,” said Chahal in a Thursday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

I Hear Tell
I Hear Tell

Thieving porch pirate says what now?!

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Blah blah.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Oh, this is rich coming from the party who's leader's best friends are a bunch of convicted pedophiles and someone who raped his 14 year old student himself. Chahal is an absolute clown show. Looks like a clown , acts like a clown! 🤡🌏

