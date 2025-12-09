News

Calgary Liberal MP to vote against Conservative bill supporting West Coast pipeline

Corey Hogan speaking in the HoC
Corey Hogan speaking in the HoC Screenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Liberals
Tories
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Corey Hogan Calgary Confederation
Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner
Alberta-BC Pipeline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news