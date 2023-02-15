Jyoti Gondek

Writer Michael Wagner floats the possibility that Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek represents a changing worldview in Calgary's largest cities that will represent an challenge for Alberta conservatives.

 Courtesy of CBC

In a tight vote of 8-7, Calgary city council chose to maintain the status quo of property tax sharing, leaving it at 52% residential and 48% non-residential.

Council was presented with three options: leave the share as it is; increase the residential share to 53% or 54%, while reducing non-residential to 47% or 46% respectively.

(3) comments

Sandrider
Sandrider

It's too bad, but if they hadn't increased taxes in the fall, this would have been a slam-dunk to help businesses.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Was it truly impossible for them to cut the city budget by 3-5%, so that no one had to endure another tax increase?

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Good grief that picture. My eyes are burning (and no I'm not a white racist Naheed). what was Calgary thinking?

Report Add Reply

