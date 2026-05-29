Calgary man, 70, charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

A Calgary senior is facing multiple child sexual exploitation charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation unit.Michael Penfold, 70, was arrested May 28 at a residence in the southeast Calgary community of Cranston. Officers with the Calgary Police Service assisted ALERT investigators with the arrest and the search of the home.Penfold has been charged with making available, possessing and accessing child sexual exploitation material.According to investigators, Penfold is accused of sharing and trading images online.ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit said the investigation stemmed from a proactive operation targeting offenders suspected of distributing some of the most graphic and violent child sexual exploitation material circulating on the internet.“Unquestionably all child sexual exploitation materials are offensive, but in this case the content is particularly egregious,” said Staff Sgt. Gordon MacDonald of ALERT ICE.“This arrest is a small step towards curbing these photos and videos from being traded online.”Investigators said Penfold was identified through ongoing efforts aimed at disrupting online networks involved in the exchange of child sexual exploitation content.Police have not released further details regarding the allegations.Penfold remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.ALERT, which is funded by the Alberta government, brings together specialized law enforcement resources from across the province to investigate serious and organized crime.