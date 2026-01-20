Calgary man arrested after two-year international child abduction

A Calgary man has been charged with child abduction more than two years after allegedly fleeing the city with his five-year-old son, authorities confirmed.Muhammad Zia-Ur Rahman, 62, is accused of taking his son without permission on December 3, 2023, and travelling from Calgary to Montreal before flying to Turkiye, immediately cutting off all contact with the boy’s mother. Evidence suggests the abduction was carefully planned, with Rahman allegedly purchasing property overseas, obtaining new passports, and using forged documents.For over two years, law enforcement agencies attempted to locate Rahman and his son, who are believed to have moved frequently across multiple countries, including Turkiye, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Vanuatu. Investigators also found evidence indicating an attempt to create a new identity for the child.The search involved the Calgary Police Service working with the RCMP, Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian Central Authority, and Interpol, which issued international alerts. .Their efforts culminated in Rahman’s arrest on December 16, 2026, at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius, where he was detained with his son.The boy’s mother flew to Mauritius on December 20, 2025, and was reunited with her son for the first time in more than two years. They returned to Calgary the following day.Rahman was extradited to Calgary on Sunday, escorted by CPS officers. He is charged with one count of parental child abduction and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.