Calgary man arrested for two poppy box thefts

A Calgary man has been arrested and charged in connection with two poppy box thefts that occurred last week, thanks to a tip from the public.The first incident took place on Monday, October 30, 2023, at around 7 a.m. A man entered a gas station in the 0 to 100 block of Shawville Blvd S.E. and approached the cashier. Seemingly interested in purchasing cigarettes, the man engaged the clerk in conversation. While the clerk was distracted, the man seized the opportunity to discreetly grab a poppy donation box from the counter and concealed it inside his jacket. He then swiftly exited the store without completing his intended purchase.A similar theft occurred on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at approximately 2 p.m. at a restaurant located in the 0 to 100 block of 61 Ave S.E. Police suspected the same man was responsible for both thefts.On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the police received a tip from a member of the public, helping to identify the man in question and locate him.As a result of their investigation, Ian Patrick Gibbons, a 40-year-old resident of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000. Additionally, Gibbons faced five outstanding warrants related to unrelated incidents. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, November 20, 2023.