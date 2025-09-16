Calgary man charged after $58,000 in counterfeit bills seized

Calgary police have charged a 19-year-old man after seizing nearly $60,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency from a northwest Calgary residence.Tinevimbo Gandawa is accused of manufacturing and using fake bills at multiple local businesses between July 10 and July 15. Police say Gandawa also tried to buy an iPhone advertised online using counterfeit money during the same period.Investigators executed a search warrant on Aug. 28 at a residence in the 4500 block of 37 St. N.W., seizing $58,150 in fake currency, materials used to produce counterfeit bills, and an imitation firearm. .Police say the firearm could have been used to threaten victims as it appeared real.Gandawa was arrested on Sept. 9 after attempting to evade police by entering a neighbour’s home. Following two hours of negotiations, he was taken into custody.He faces charges including theft under $5,000, manufacturing and uttering counterfeit currency, possession of a weapon, break and enter, and two counts of breaching probation. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17..“Every counterfeit bill we pull out of circulation is one less tool that feeds criminal activity,” said Staff Sgt. Kerry Smith of the Calgary Police Service. “We were also able to remove an imitation firearm from the community.”Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents or counterfeit currency production to call 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers online or via the P3 Tips app.