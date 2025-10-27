Calgary man charged after $7 million cocaine seizure at Alberta border

A Calgary resident has been charged after Canada Border Services Agency officers seized nearly 77 kg of cocaine, valued at an estimated $7 million, during a secondary inspection of a commercial truck entering Canada from the United States.The arrest took place on Sept. 25, at the Coutts port of entry. The Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) in Alberta — a joint operation of the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region, CBSA, and Calgary Police Service — launched a criminal investigation following the discovery.Surj Singh Salaria, 28, faces multiple charges including importation of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and attempting to export prohibited goods under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Customs Act. He is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Monday..“The CBSA remains vigilant in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities,” said Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General of the Prairie Region. “This significant seizure shows CBSA’s detection capabilities and the important role our officers play to stop drug trafficking.”RCMP Supt. Sean Boser highlighted the importance of cross-agency collaboration. “Through coordinated efforts between law enforcement agencies, a substantial quantity of cocaine was seized before it could reach communities across Alberta. This investigation reinforces the value of a secure border and the vital role that intelligence-sharing plays in safeguarding the public.”Calgary Police Acting Supt. Jeff Pennoyer added that the case underscores the effectiveness of the Integrated Border Enforcement Team. “By working together with our law enforcement partners, we are able to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and protect our communities from the violence and harm associated with organized crime,” he said.IBET’s mandate is to strengthen border integrity by identifying and interdicting persons, organizations, and goods involved in criminal activity along the shared Canada-U.S. border.