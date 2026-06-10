Calgary man charged after alleged hate-motivated stabbing in Woodlands

Calgary police have charged a 41-year-old man following an alleged hate-motivated stabbing that left a southwest Calgary resident injured last month.Investigators say the incident occurred on the evening of May 22 outside a home in the Woodlands neighbourhood after weeks of escalating racial harassment directed at the victim.Police were called to the 1800 block of Woodview Dr. S.W. at approximately 9:30 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.According to investigators, a man in his 40s was outside his residence when he was approached by a neighbour who had allegedly been making racial remarks toward him for several weeks.Police allege the neighbour again directed racial slurs at the victim before stabbing him twice in the face.The victim was able to return to his residence and contact police. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since recovered.Because of the circumstances surrounding the attack, the Calgary Police Service Hate Crime Prevention Team became involved in the investigation..Following a review of the evidence, investigators determined hate motivation was a factor in the assault.As a result, Emilio Francesco Pedicino, 41, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.He is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.“Hate-motivated violence has no place in our city. No one should be targeted or made to feel unsafe because of who they are,” said Sgt. Chelsea Francois, of the Calgary Police Service Hate Crime Prevention Team.“We are committed to thoroughly investigating these incidents and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.”Francois encouraged anyone who experiences or witnesses hate-motivated behaviour to report it to police.“Your information helps us protect our communities and prevent further harm,” she said.Police noted that hate-motivated crimes can include offences such as assault, vandalism, theft or other criminal acts where the offender is motivated by bias, prejudice or hatred based on one of several protected personal characteristics.While hate motivation does not result in a separate criminal charge, it can be considered by a judge as an aggravating factor during sentencing if a conviction is secured.Calgary police are reminding residents that hate-motivated crimes and incidents can also be reported online through ReportHate.ca.Anyone with information about the Woodlands stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.