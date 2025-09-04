Calgary man charged after break-ins in Crescent Heights, missing medals still sought

Calgary police say a man has been charged after a string of break and enters in Crescent Heights left several residents without valuables, including a collection of irreplaceable medals.In the early hours of July 26, officers allege a man broke into homes, garages, and sheds along the 200 blocks of 3rd and 4 Ave. N.E. Around 7 a.m., one homeowner confronted the suspect in his backyard after discovering his garage had been ransacked. Police arrived quickly, arrested the man nearby, and recovered stolen items tied to multiple victims.Investigators say most property was returned, but one victim remains without several family treasures, including Second World War medals, a Paralympic medal, an Order of Canada medal, two Queen’s Jubilee medals, and an Alberta Sports Hall of Fame golf ring. .Police are asking the public to help track them down.Melfert Jaaron Threesuns, 24, of Calgary, has been charged with four counts of break and enter, obstructing a police officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, five counts of possession of a stolen credit card, two counts of possession of an identity document, and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.Threesuns is scheduled to appear in court September 10. Police say anyone with information about the missing medals should contact them directly or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.