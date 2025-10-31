Calgary man charged after Cochrane RCMP drug trafficking probe linked to suspected overdose

Cochrane RCMP have charged a Calgary man after a suspected overdose death in the Mînî Thnî area of the Stoney Nakoda Nations prompted an investigation into the source of the drugs.In early October, RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit launched the probe after responding to the fatal overdose. Police identified a suspected drug trafficker living in Calgary and coordinated with the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Drug Unit to move the case forward.On Oct. 29, officers from Cochrane RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit and the CPS Gang Suppression Team arrested 58-year-old Calgary resident Randall Arsenault. He faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.Police seized about 69.5 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the arrest.Arsenault remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on Nov. 5.Investigators said they could not confirm whether the seized drugs were tied to the suspected overdose death but stressed that the case highlights the deadly risks of Alberta’s illegal drug trade.