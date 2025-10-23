Calgary man charged after guns, drugs, and radio jammers seized

Calgary police have arrested a man and laid multiple charges following the seizure of firearms, drugs, and illegal radio jammers during an early morning raid Tuesday.The Gun Violence Enforcement Team (GVET) launched an eight-month investigation in March 2025 after learning a man was allegedly in possession of firearms and involved in drug trafficking. Police executed a search warrant on Oct. 21 at a residence in the 600 block of Edmonton Tr. N.E., arresting 33-year-old Travin Bartley.Officers seized a loaded Glock 27 handgun, 15.5 grams of cocaine, 16 Adderall pills, 1.8 grams of crushed Xanax, $6,455 in cash, a high-frequency RF jammer, and a GPS tracking device with a SIM card.Bartley faces three counts of possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, one count of possession of a firearm obtained by crime, one count of unsafe storage of a firearm, and one count of proceeds of crime over $5,000. .He is also charged with two offences under the Radio Communications Act for possession of radio jammers.“Guns and drugs weren’t the only items of concern,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Gow of the Organized Crime Enforcement Unit. “Radio jammers are not only illegal but pose a serious threat because they may disrupt police, fire, and ambulance communications, putting the public at risk. That’s why removing them from the streets is so critical.”Bartley remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for Friday. Police emphasized that addressing gun violence remains a priority and urged the public to provide information on suspicious activity. Tips can be submitted by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips app.