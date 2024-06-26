Calgary man charged after hate spewed at city bus driver

A 62-year-old Calgary man, Darren Andrew Hobbs, has been charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance, both deemed hate-motivated, following an incident on a Calgary Transit bus last month.On May 23, a man boarded the bus and began shouting racist and derogatory insults at the operator and other passengers, continuing for over ten minutes before exiting at a later stop. Witnesses reported the incident, and investigators reviewed CCTV footage and additional video to identify and charge Hobbs.The Calgary Police Service Hate Crime Prevention Team emphasizes that hate-motivated crimes have a broader impact, affecting not only the victim but also witnesses. Const. Matt Messenger encourages individuals to report hate incidents, ensuring accountability and promoting a safe community for all.Hobbs will appear in court on August 7.Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers. To report hate incidents, visit www.reporthate.ca.