Calgary man charged after overdose death probe uncovers fentanyl and stolen property

A Calgary man is facing multiple drug trafficking and stolen property charges after a police investigation linked to a fatal overdose uncovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and a cache of stolen items at a southeast residence.The investigation began in January 2026 after a man was found dead from a drug overdose inside his Coral Springs home.Police said investigators later received information in March suggesting a suspect may have sold drugs to the deceased prior to his death.Following what Calgary police described as an extensive investigation, officers executed a search warrant April 22 at a home in the 2500 block of 49 Ave. S.E.During the search, police seized roughly 151.9 grams of hydromorphone, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and 6.6 grams of fentanyl. Officers also recovered a stolen e-bike valued at more than $9,000, which has since been returned to its owner.Police arrested 44-year-old Jesse Kabatoff at the residence.Kabatoff has been charged with four counts of drug trafficking, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of breaching a release order.He is scheduled to appear in court June 2..Investigators said there is not enough evidence at this time to lay charges directly connected to the overdose death itself.However, police said evidence gathered during the probe identified suspected drug traffickers who had previous contact with the victim, leading officers to pursue the investigation further.The case was handled by the Calgary Police Service’s Drug Investigations for Safer Communities team, known as DISC, which focuses on overdose and drug-related death investigations.The specialized unit grew out of the CPS OverDOSE pilot project launched in 2023 and was formally established in 2025.Police said the DISC team works alongside the Drug Undercover Street Team to target traffickers linked to overdose deaths and the online sale of illicit drugs.Investigators say the case remains ongoing and additional drug and stolen property charges could still be laid.