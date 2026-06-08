'Calgary man' charged after police seize handgun, hunt for two more suspects

A 22-year-old man is facing firearms charges after Calgary police arrested a suspect and seized a loaded handgun following a shooting outside a northeast restaurant early Sunday morning.Investigators say the incident unfolded around 3 a.m. outside the Samosa House restaurant in the 4300 block of 104 Ave. N.E., following an altercation that allegedly began outside the nearby Head Over Heels lounge in the same commercial plaza.Police were called after reports that a man had been shot at during the confrontation.According to investigators, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived in a grey 2019 Dodge Charger bearing Alberta licence plate CTJ 0073..With assistance from the Calgary Police Service helicopter unit, HAWCS, officers tracked the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, taking the driver into custody without incident.Police said a loaded Canik TP9SFX 9mm handgun was recovered from the vehicle.As a result of the investigation, Gurshish Singh Brar, 22, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.Brar was scheduled to appear in court Monday.Investigators have also released a photograph of the Dodge Charger, despite having already located the vehicle, in hopes of generating additional leads from members of the public who may have information and have not yet spoken with police.Authorities believe at least two additional suspects were involved in the incident and remain outstanding.The unidentified suspects are described as men between the ages of 20 and 30.Despite shots being fired, police said the intended victim was not injured.Investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the altercation and are asking anyone with information, video footage or witness accounts to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.