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'Calgary man' charged after police seize handgun, hunt for two more suspects

'Calgary man' charged after police seize handgun, hunt for two more suspects
'Calgary man' charged after police seize handgun, hunt for two more suspects Courtesy CPS
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Gurshish Singh Brar
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Western Standard
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