A 37-year-old Calgary man is facing a child pornography charge after police uncovered thousands of sexually explicit images involving children believed to have been created using artificial intelligence or animation.The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said investigators became aware earlier this year of allegations a man was in possession of illegal digital material involving children.On August 1, 2026, officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 2000 block of 40 Ave. NW, seizing 14 electronic devices.A subsequent examination of the devices uncovered thousands of images containing child pornography.Police said preliminary findings suggest the images were either animated or generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.Investigators do not currently believe any actual children were victimized in the creation of the material.Spencer Ryan Stolk, 37, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.Stolk remains in custody on unrelated charges and is scheduled to appear in court on December 1.Police said the investigation remains ongoing as officers continue to examine the significant volume of digital material seized during the search.Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.