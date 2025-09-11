Calgary man charged after random CTrain assault

A Calgary man is facing charges after a random attack at the Marlborough CTrain Station in July left another man briefly unconscious.Police said the assault happened around 4:25 p.m. on July 11, when a man standing on the platform at the station was approached from behind and attacked. The victim fell to the ground, lost consciousness for a short time, and was later taken to hospital in stable condition. He was released the same day.Investigators determined the incident was random, with no prior connection between the victim and the suspect.After a media release in August, police received tips from the public that led to the arrest.Liam James Rooney, 28, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 15.