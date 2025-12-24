Calgary man charged after repeated dog abuse caught on CTrain CCTV; Tries to steal canine back from pound twice

A Calgary man faces multiple criminal charges after transit cameras captured him repeatedly striking and kicking his dog at downtown and northeast CTrain stations, culminating in the theft of the animal from the Calgary Humane Society, police say.Calgary Transit peace officers first observed the man on CCTV at the Marlborough CTrain station on July 12 at about 6:25 a.m., where he was seen hitting and kicking his dog. The man left the station before officers could locate him, and although the incident was reported to the Calgary Humane Society, investigators were unable to identify him at the time.The same man resurfaced on Dec. 9 at approximately 3:35 p.m. at the City Hall CTrain station, again captured on CCTV striking his dog several times. Transit peace officers detained him and seized the dog, which was turned over to the Calgary Humane Society. He was given conditions to regain ownership of the animal but failed to comply, resulting in the dog being forfeited..A week later, on Dec. 16 at about 5:20 p.m., the man allegedly entered the Calgary Humane Society property and stole the dog from a volunteer dog walker. Peace officers detained him until police arrived. He was arrested, charged with theft under $5,000, and ordered to stay away from the property.Police say he ignored that order, returning to the Humane Society on Dec. 22 and again on Dec. 23, when he was arrested.Following a joint investigation by the Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Humane Society, Joshua James Mulligan, 41, has been charged with two counts of causing injury to an animal, two counts of an owner willfully causing pain and suffering to an animal, two counts of breach of a release order, and one count of possession of methamphetamine.Mulligan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14. The dog is safe and remains under the ownership of the Calgary Humane Society.Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.