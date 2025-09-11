Calgary man charged after tunnelling into upstairs apartment

Calgary police have charged a 46-year-old man after they say he dug a hole through his ceiling to gain access to his upstairs neighbour’s apartment.Officers were called on Sept. 5 to the 6400 block of Coach Hill Rd. S.W. after a woman returned home to find a massive hole in her floor, despite her door being locked. She told police she had been having ongoing problems with her downstairs neighbour that had escalated in recent weeks.Investigators determined the man had tunnelled into her suite through an open space behind a fireplace. .After obtaining a search warrant, police arrested the suspect on Monday.Ben Edward Maize, 46, has been charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit criminal harassment, mischief to property over $5,000, and two counts of disobeying a court order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.“This incident represents a deeply disturbing violation of personal space and security,” said Insp. Keith Hurley. “The idea that someone would go to such lengths to gain unauthorized access to another person’s home is not only alarming, but it also shatters the fundamental sense of safety we all deserve in our own residences.”Police are asking anyone with information to call 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.